Kim nears breakthrough victory

BACOLOD — Seo Yun Kim is on the verge of a long-awaited breakthrough on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), surging to a commanding six-stroke lead after 36 holes at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Korean displayed poise and precision far beyond her years, following a bogey-free 66 in the opening round with a steady 68 in the second. Her two-day total of six-under-par 134 puts her well clear of the chasing pack at Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

What makes Kim’s performance even more striking is that it comes on the tight, tree-lined Binitin layout — a course that may be short in yardage but punishes even the smallest mistakes. Her control off the tee, consistency on approach shots, and touch around the greens — especially under the searing Bacolod sun — signal a player not only ready to win, but to do so in style.

After six runner-up finishes in her three-year LPGT campaign, Kim is now within reach of her first victory — and potentially a wire-to-wire triumph that could mark a defining moment in her career.

“I don’t want to lose this one,” Kim said quietly. “No expectations, but I think I can make it this time.” She credited her performance to disciplined practice and a focus on simplicity. “I just want to stay focused and play easy — no pressure.”

Kim’s second round started with four steady pars before a birdie on the fifth hole ignited her charge.

She mirrored her opening-round burst with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9, separating herself from the rest of the field.

A couple of bogeys on 10 and 13 tested her composure, but she bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 15th to close with a 32-36 card.

Even as the midday sun hardened the greens, Kim’s short game and course management stood out. “I really had a hard time with my approach shots going over the greens,” she admitted, “but I was able to save myself and take advantage of scoring chances.”

The chase isn’t over. Pauline del Rosario, Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, and defending champion Daniella Uy all sit at even-par 140, within striking distance. Del Rosario impressed with a three-under 67, finding her rhythm after a shaky first round. Bisera shot 68, Ababa even-par 70 again, and Uy carded 71.

Lois Kaye Go made her presence felt with three birdies in her first six holes before settling for a 68 and solo sixth at 141. Former LPGT winner Mafy Singson posted 70 for 143, while Kristine Fleetwood stumbled with a 75 after a 69 start, joining Tiffany Lee and Pamela Mariano (both 73) at 144. Harmie Constantino improved to 71 but remains outside contention at 145.

The locals are expected to mount a strong challenge in the final round, but with Kim holding a six-stroke cushion, the task is clear: not only do they need to play their best, but they must also find a way to halt Kim’s momentum — something no one has managed so far.