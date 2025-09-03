Kaye Abad on motherhood: ‘Mahirap pero rewarding'

For actress Kaye Abad, motherhood is the most challenging yet fulfilling role she has ever taken on. In an intimate interview with Melai Cantiveros on Kuan on One, the seasoned actress opened up about her journey as a mom.

“Ngayong isa na akong ina, na-realize ko na mahirap maging isang ina. Hindi siya madaling trabaho,” Kaye shared, emphasizing the unique challenges that come with raising children. She explained that no two kids are the same—each child has their own personality, requiring different approaches in parenting.

“Kung paano mo pinalaki ang isang anak mo ay hindi magiging pareho sa pag-papalaki mo sa pangalawa. Magkaiba sila ng ugali. Mahirap talaga siya. Dun pa lang, hirap ka na,” she admitted.

Still, despite the struggles, Kaye highlighted the joy and fulfillment of seeing her children grow up well. “Oo, mahirap siya pero very rewarding sa pakiramdam ang makita na napalaki mo sila nang maayos. Totoo talaga ang unconditional love ang pagiging ina. No matter what.”

With her candid reflections, Kaye reminds us that while motherhood tests patience and strength, it also offers the purest kind of love and the most priceless reward.