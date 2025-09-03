Julia Barretto: All glow, all beauty

It was all radiant smiles and star power when Julia Barretto stepped into the spotlight at BeautyCon 2025. At her exclusive meet-and-greet, the actress charmed fans while revealing her secret to sweat-free, glowing underarms: the new ActiveDry Whitening Serum Deo.

But beyond the beauty aisle, Julia continues to glow in her career and personal journey.

A Decade After Mirabella

More than ten years ago, Julia frontlined the fantasy romance drama Mirabella, her first lead role on television. Now 28, she is revisiting that chapter of her career—this time with a fresh story and a familiar face.

Julia is reuniting with Enrique Gil, her former Mirabella leading man, for a new television series directed by Antonette Jadaone.

“Excited ako. Na-pitch ito sa akin, I guess one year ago na rin. And I’m really excited that Enrique is on board because the last time na nagkatrabaho kami ni Quen was in Mirabella. I was 16, 17 years old. So that was in 2014, more than a decade ago. So I’m excited for this reunion series and I’m really looking forward to working with Quen again,” Julia shared.

Finding Her Voice on Eat Bulaga!

In between tapings, Julia is also embracing her guest hosting duties on Eat Bulaga!—something that has brought out a new side of her.

“I am so happy and very grateful na napasama ako sa celebration nila. They really are such a strong family. Grabe yung bond nila. So to even be invited sa ginagawa nila araw-araw, lalo na nung nag-celebrate sila ng 46 years, it really means a lot to me, more than people probably think. So nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” she said.

The show has become a safe space for her to let loose, laugh, and share a lighter, more spontaneous side.

“Because hindi alam, pag natatanong ako, sila lang din kasi ang nagtatanong sa akin kung puwede bang kumanta ako. Eh di okay (laughs). Hindi niyo naman ako tinatanong so hindi ako kakanta (laughs). But it’s really been fun. It just pays to be yourself, to be funny, to be weird. It’s a space where everything is allowed as long as it’s something good and fun and of support sa isa’t isa,” Julia added.

A Star Still Rising

From her Mirabella days to her BeautyCon glow, Julia Barretto is still evolving—an actress and personality unafraid to step outside her comfort zone. Whether reuniting with old co-stars, embracing live hosting, or simply sharing beauty tips, she continues to prove why she remains one of her generation’s brightest and most relatable stars.

For Julia, it’s not just about sweat-free confidence; it’s about shining wherever life takes her.