JNTO pushes travel beyond key Japan cities

Japan is setting its sights on the Philippines as a growth market for inbound tourism, with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Manila office stepping up efforts to attract more Filipino visitors.

“We’re kind of like the counterpart of the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines,” said Belden Joseph Yñiguez, manager of JNTO Manila in Daily Tribune’s online show Straight Talk.

“We’re the foreign branch here in Manila, but we roll up to the Japan Tourism Agency, which is the equivalent of the Department of Tourism. Our main thrusts are to bring more Filipinos to Japan to visit different areas, not just Tokyo, not just Osaka or Kyoto. And our second mission is to increase consumption.”

Demand remains strong, with Filipino travelers consistently attending travel expos in Manila. “During travel expos, we usually run out of brochures on the first day. There is a healthy demand. People really want to know more about which places to go to in Japan,” Yñiguez shared.

Travel expos play key role

JNTO backs this up with both business-to-consumer and business-to-business initiatives. “For B2C, we participate in travel expos like Travel Madness in July at SMX Mall of Asia, and the PTAA Travel Tour Expo in February. We also do our own Japan Travel Fair,” he said.

“For the B2B side, we work closely with travel agents and influencers. We do familiarization trips, bringing them to Japan to experience destinations firsthand so they can write, blog, or create videos about it.”

Japan welcomed over 30 million international visitors in 2024, but Yñiguez noted that the concentration of tourists in a few major cities has created challenges.

“The long-term target is 40 million tourists by 2030. But people are just visiting the staple areas like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. Beyond those, Japan is a huge country with 47 prefectures, yet people are only grouping in two or three. That’s why we’re here — to encourage exploration outside the usual cities.”

Direct air routes from the Philippines are expected to play a role in spreading out arrivals. Yñiguez pointed to Nagoya and Hokkaido as destinations Filipinos can easily explore with existing flights.

“Nagoya is not yet fully explored, so if you’re looking for good prices and good deals in terms of accommodation, shopping, and food, Nagoya is a great place,” he said.

“From the Philippines, there are also direct routes to Hokkaido. Popular perception is that it’s the land of snow, but beyond that, it’s beautiful in autumn and spring as well.”

JNTO’s campaign also covers different market segments – from budget-conscious travelers who can rely on business hotels and affordable public transport, to luxury travelers who seek exclusive train cruises and private ryokan experiences.

Part of JNTO’s work, Yñiguez added, is preparing Filipino visitors for Japan’s cultural expectations. “Japan has lots of unwritten rules. For example, refrain from talking inside the train — that’s a big no-no. Harmony is much appreciated there. We inform travelers about what to expect and how to behave, because we want both residents and visitors to have a good time.”

Looking ahead, JNTO Manila plans to strengthen partnerships with regional Japanese tourism boards, particularly those from areas still rebuilding their economies after past disasters.

“Regions like Tohoku have rebuilt, and now they need more tourists to see that they’ve overcome the challenge,” Yñiguez said.

With Japan positioned as one of the top overseas destinations for Filipinos, JNTO is betting that a combination of market demand, direct flights, and targeted promotions will sustain growth in arrivals and spending.

As Yñiguez summed it up: “There’s a lot to discover in Japan. That’s why our organization’s tagline is: Japan, the land of endless discovery.”