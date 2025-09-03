Japan-bound PAL flight diverts due to pressurization

Philippine Airlines (PAL) Flight PR 412, en route from Manila to Kansai, Japan safely returned to Manila on Wednesday after experiencing a pressurization issue.

The Lucio Tan-led flag carrier confirmed on Wednesday that the Airbus A321-231 (RP-C9928) carrying 191 passengers and 8 crew members declared an emergency at around 10:08 AM Manila time.

“In accordance with safety protocols, the flight crew initiated a descent to a lower altitude and declared an emergency as a precautionary measure. The issue was subsequently resolved, and emergency protocols were downgraded,” PAL said.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:20 AM, with all passengers and crew disembarking without incident. PAL’s ground operations team provided meals, baggage support, and rebooking assistance for affected travelers.

“Philippine Airlines places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, and we are in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the airline added.