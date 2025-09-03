SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SHOW

Ivana Alawi wears her battle scars with pride

Ivana Alawi proudly shares her battle scars
Ivana Alawi proudly shares her battle scarsIvana Alawi IG
Published on

Ivana Alawi, actress and social media star gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her dedication to her upcoming action film, sharing photos of the bruises she got from intense stunt work.

“We shot our action scenes and woke up with some bruises on my legs. Just to show you how real & raw everything is,” Ivana revealed on Instagram.

Despite the physical toll, she remains all smiles. “Can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Worth it lahat ng pagod namin,” she added, fueling excitement for her big-screen project.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph