Health workers’ unpaid Covid-19 allowances ordered released

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P6.77 billion to cover unpaid health allowances for health care workers who served during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special allotment order, directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will cover 1,411,546 claims from 2021 to 2023 for local government units, private health facilities, state universities and other institutions.

According to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, the release of funds “underscores the government’s appreciation for the sacrifices of healthcare and non-healthcare workers, especially those who served during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In 2024, the DBM released P121.325 billion to cover the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances and other allowances.

The Department of Health has been directed to ensure that local governments immediately release the allowances to qualified workers.

In a separate development, the President urged provincial governors to serve with honesty and integrity and to help the national government in its fight against corruption.

Speaking at the oath-taking of newly elected officials of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, Marcos said governors should ensure that government projects are implemented correctly and expose any irregularities.

“Let’s make sure the projects implemented by the national government and the province are right; and let’s expose if there are irregularities because the people’s money is the people’s money, not for personal interest,” said the President.

Marcos also encouraged the use of new technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve public services. He asked governors to help implement “zero balance billing” in public hospitals so that patients no longer need to pay for their medical bills.

The President reminded the governors that their constituents elected them based on trust.

“Let’s not disappoint them,” said Marcos. “For new LPP officials: Serve as a guide. Serve as a voice. And most of all, serve as a conscience.”