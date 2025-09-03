Ha, Jahns share Bacolod lead

BACOLOD — Under the scorching Bacolod sun, Korean Tae Won Ha and Keanu Jahns staged a thrilling late charge to snatch joint leadership in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Wednesday. Ha fired a flawless 64, while Jahns matched the heat with a sizzling 65, overtaking a struggling Aidric Chan in an action-packed second round at Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

The course, softened and lengthened by recent rains, tested not just skill but adaptability. Players had to rethink strategy under relentless sunshine, favoring those with patience, precision, and nerves of steel.

By the day’s end, two unlikely leaders emerged from very different journeys — Ha, a 21-year-old seeking redemption from modest finishes, and Jahns, a 29-year-old eyeing back-to-back victories. Both signed for eight-under 132s, leaving fans buzzing over a round filled with surprises, low scores, and dramatic swings in momentum.

Ha, from Incheon, Korea, remained calm under pressure, navigating the par-70 layout bogey-free. He sank birdies on Nos. 4, 8, and 9 from inside 15 feet, then holed a 7-iron approach to three feet for eagle on the par-5 15th, followed by another long birdie on the next hole.

“I expected to score this low,” Ha said, a quiet confidence in his voice. “My game felt the same as yesterday, but my putting and luck were better.”

Ha’s rise has been steady: from tied 51st at Pradera Verde, to 36th at Eagle Ridge, and joint 18th at Caliraya Springs. Now, with momentum on his side, he plans to play smart, conservative golf over the final two rounds.

Jahns, meanwhile, showed why he’s one of the tour’s most adaptable players. The 29-year-old produced six birdies to counter three bogeys, punctuated by a brilliant eagle on No. 15 after an 8-iron from 165 yards left him a 24-foot putt he confidently drained.

“My driving was better today,” Jahns said. “I found more fairways and holed some long putts. Back-to-back wins would be nice, but I’m just staying present and taking it one shot at a time.”

Chan, who had led much of the day after besting co-leader Michael Bibat early on the back nine, fell from grace with a double-bogey on the par-4 7th. Despite earlier birdies on Nos. 2, 4, and 6, the slip dropped him to solo second at 133, just one shot behind the leaders.

“It’s all about breaks,” Chan admitted. “I had some unfortunate ones today and didn’t hit key shots when I needed to. But I’ll stay aggressive this weekend.”

The leaderboard remains tightly packed, promising fireworks in the final two rounds. Fidel Concepcion surged into solo fourth with a 66 (134 total), two shots off the lead. Marvin Dumandan and Josh Jorge stayed close at 135, while Carl Corpus and defending champion Reymon Jaraula joined Ryan Monsalve at 136 after identical 65s.

Angelo Que and Tony Lascuña also made strong moves, posting 66 and 67 to reach 137, matching Russell Bautista, Gerald Rosales, and Jhonnel Ababa. Meanwhile, Bibat tumbled to joint 25th after a 76 marred by a double bogey and five bogeys.

Forty-four players made the cut at 143, including amateurs Bobe Salahog (72-138) and Julius Susarno (71-143). Other weekend contenders at three-over include Forest Hills winner Guido van der Valk, Kristoffer Arevalo, Gabriel Manotoc, Pepito Rico, Joeleo Torrecampo, Kuresh Samanodi, Arnold Villacencio and John Michael Uy.

As the heat rises in Bacolod, so does the tension. With an unpredictable course and a leaderboard packed with contenders, the stage is set for a dramatic weekend shootout.