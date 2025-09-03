Globe marks 10 years of GDay with prizes from EVs to homes

Globe Telecom is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual GDay this September, highlighting customer rewards, on-ground events, and nationwide raffle prizes.

What began as a simple gesture of thanks a decade ago has now evolved into a large-scale celebration, merging digital innovation with real-world experiences to engage millions of subscribers across the Philippines.

“At Globe, we believe the most meaningful rewards are the ones that feel personal, those that are made just for you,” said Bianca Wong, Vice President and Head of Feel Valued Tribe at Globe. “This GDay, we’re celebrating in a way that recognizes our customers’ diverse passions and everyday wins. Whether it’s a surprise gift or a chance to win larger than life prizes on the app, or a fan experience you’ve been wishing for, there’s something in store for everyone to enjoy, tailored to what matters most to them.”

This year’s celebration features GDay Pop-Up Booths in malls and neighborhood venues across cities including Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Naga, Tuguegarao, and Cagayan de Oro. These activations aim to transform familiar spaces into interactive experiences filled with exclusive promos, rewards, and surprise giveaways.

The GlobeOne app will continue to serve as the digital hub for GDay, offering customers daily surprise gifts, lifestyle perks, and reward vouchers.

For music fans, Globe will host the GDay BINI Fan Meet on September 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre, where over 1,500 customers will enjoy performances and live interactions with the P-pop group. Tickets can be redeemed via the GlobeOne app.

The brand is also rolling out its largest G Raffle Rush from 1 September to 31 October. Prizes include P50,000 grocery sprees, P100,000 in GCash credits, a trip to Japan for four, a Cebu luxury staycation, flagship gadgets, and even major properties such as a condominium unit in Pasig and a house-and-lot in Cavite. One winner will also take home a BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle with P75,000 worth of charging credits.

Globe emphasized that the celebration is designed to make “every day a GDay” through personalized rewards and memorable experiences.