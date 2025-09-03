Fire and feast

When the skewers start sizzling and the scent of fire-kissed beef fills the air, you know you have entered a different kind of dining ritual — one that traces its roots to the gauchos of Southern Brazil, and one that has now made its highly anticipated debut in the heart of Makati.
Fogo de Chão recently opened its first Asian outpost at Glorietta 4, marking a milestone not just for the Philippines, but for the entire region. Through a partnership with The Bistro Group, the globally celebrated brand brings its signature churrasco dining to Manila — transforming a meal into an immersive cultural experience.
Global brand with deep roots
Founded in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão (pronounced fogo-dee-show) has expanded into a culinary powerhouse with over 80 locations across the United States, Mexico, the Middle East and, now, Southeast Asia.
“This opening marks a significant step forward in our global growth plans,” shares Barry McGowan, the restaurant chain’s chief executive officer. “We are honored to bring our passion for exceptional hospitality and experiential dining to Asia’s vibrant, dynamic and renowned culinary scene.”
For Jean Paul Manuud, The Bistro Group president, Fogo’s arrival is both a celebration and a responsibility: “A world-class brand with an incredible menu that guarantees an authentic churrasco experience — it’s going to be a huge success with the local market. We’re privileged to add it to our portfolio.”
Churrasco theater
At the restaurant, dining is not just about eating — it is about witnessing a centuries-old craft. The heart of the experience is churrasco, the Brazilian art of roasting meat over an open flame.
Here, gaucho chefs — the cowboy-grill masters of Southern Brazil — hand-butcher, season and fire-grill premium cuts before carving them directly at your table. The Picanha, a tender, buttery sirloin cap, reigns supreme, but the parade of proteins does not stop there. From filet mignon and ribeye to lamb Picanha, bacon-wrapped chicken, pork belly and garlicky Brazilian sausages, the offerings are seemingly endless.
The beauty of the system? It is unlimited. With a simple signal, servers will bring fresh skewers to your plate — hot, juicy and perfectly charred.
Beyond the fire
But churrasco is only one side of the story. Anchoring the dining space is the Market Table, a bountiful spread inspired by Brazil’s farmlands and culinary traditions.
Think colorful salads, charcuterie, seasonal fruits, exotic cheeses, smoked salmon, antipasti and the hearty Feijoada, a black bean stew considered Brazil’s national dish. Designed as more than just sides, these offerings elevate the experience into a vibrant feast that balances fire with freshness.
No Brazilian celebration is complete without a proper toast. At Bar Fogo, guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails — many featuring tropical South American spirits — alongside an impressive selection of wines from Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Whether it’s a refreshing caipirinha or a bold Malbec, the bar program was crafted to complement the bold flavors of churrasco.
Design that tells a story
Inside the restaurant, immediately notice how architecture and ambiance weave seamlessly into the dining ritual.
Spread across two levels, the restaurant combines natural stone and warm wood finishes with Brazilian-inspired motifs. The interiors are punctuated by framed heritage pieces and the brand’s iconic metal cut-out tree motif, symbolizing growth and rootedness. Lighting is warm and inviting, while the Market Table glows as the centerpiece of the space, drawing the eye — and appetite — toward the flame.
Feast for every occasion
From weekday business lunches to weekend family gatherings, the restaurant adapts to every kind of celebration. Its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience already includes unlimited meat and unlimited access to the Market Table, but diners may also opt for indulgent à la carte offerings like dry-aged wagyu, premium seafood or shareable signature dishes.
Because Filipinos love to linger, the restaurant offers an All-Day Happy Hour, Brazilian-style brunches and special dining packages designed for groups, a perfect match for Manila’s sociable dining culture.
New culinary landmark
The restaurant’s arrival is more than just the launch of another international brand — it is the beginning of a dialogue between cultures. It is Brazil’s fiery tradition meeting Filipino hospitality, creating a dining experience that is as festive as it is flavorful.
As the first skewers are carved and the first glasses raised at its Makati flagship, the restaurant invites Manila to embrace the ritual of gathering, feasting and celebrating — South American style.