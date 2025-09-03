Fire and feast

When the skewers start sizzling and the scent of fire-kissed beef fills the air, you know you have entered a different kind of dining ritual — one that traces its roots to the gauchos of Southern Brazil, and one that has now made its highly anticipated debut in the heart of Makati.

Fogo de Chão recently opened its first Asian outpost at Glorietta 4, marking a milestone not just for the Philippines, but for the entire region. Through a partnership with The Bistro Group, the globally celebrated brand brings its signature churrasco dining to Manila — transforming a meal into an immersive cultural experience.

Global brand with deep roots

Founded in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão (pronounced fogo-dee-show) has expanded into a culinary powerhouse with over 80 locations across the United States, Mexico, the Middle East and, now, Southeast Asia.

“This opening marks a significant step forward in our global growth plans,” shares Barry McGowan, the restaurant chain’s chief executive officer. “We are honored to bring our passion for exceptional hospitality and experiential dining to Asia’s vibrant, dynamic and renowned culinary scene.”

For Jean Paul Manuud, The Bistro Group president, Fogo’s arrival is both a celebration and a responsibility: “A world-class brand with an incredible menu that guarantees an authentic churrasco experience — it’s going to be a huge success with the local market. We’re privileged to add it to our portfolio.”