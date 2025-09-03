Eyeliner boom powers Victoria Beckham brand to £112.7M revenue

Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty empire is defying a slowdown in the luxury market, with surging demand for her cosmetics helping to extend its sales momentum, Yahoo Finance reported.

The former Spice Girl’s label, Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd, recorded its fourth consecutive year of revenue growth in 2024. Sales rose 27 percent to £112.7 million ($148 million), driven by gains in both the fashion house and the beauty arm.

Best-selling products in the clothing line included midi and gown-style crepe dresses alongside sharply tailored pieces in bold colors, reflecting Beckham’s signature aesthetic. But the standout came from her beauty division, where the Satin Kajal Liner, priced at £32, has become a runaway success. The company said the eyeliner is sold once every 30 seconds worldwide.

The brand now has a footprint in 230 stores across 50 countries, including luxury retailers such as Selfridges and Harrods in the UK, as well as its online shop.

Despite the rising sales, operating losses deepened to £1.6 million in 2024, compared with a £215,000 shortfall the previous year. The company, founded in 2008, has yet to record an operating profit.

Even so, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to £2.2 million from £1.8 million in 2023 — a sign of improving efficiency even as bottom-line profitability remains elusive.