Elite jins vie in ‘Best of the Best’

A total of 2,500 elite fighters — the black belters included — from all over the country will slug it out in the 2025 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Best of the Best Taekwondo Championships this weekend at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

As in the past, the two-day event has the full backing of sports patron, Smart Communications and PLDT big boss Manny Pangilinan, who, like Philippine Taekwondo Association’s Grand Master Hong Sung-chon, is also eager to see a Filipino fighter win an Olympic gold.

Competitions in Kyorugi (free sparring) will be categorized into Senior, Junior, Cadet and Grade School — both for male and female, while the Poomsae (forms) will be classified into Recognized Poomsae Individual, Team, Pair and Free Style Poomsae Individual.

Given the level of competition, only the toughest, fastest and strongest fighters from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, University Athletic Association of the Philippines, National Collegiate Athletic Association and the high-level blackbelt organization such as the Taekwondo Blackbelt Brotherhood, Taekwondo Blackbelt Sorority and Philippine Taekwondo Contingent are qualified to join the tournament.

Under the leadership of GM Hong, the PTA is looking to identify potential members of the national team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.