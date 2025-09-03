Eala sweeps past Hartono.

Alex Eala advanced to the Round of 16 of the Guadalajara 125 Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Mexico on Wednesday after a 6-2, 6-2 sweep over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands

Eala, 20, only needed one hour and nine minutes to finish the job.

This is the fourth time the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate defeated Hartono after W25 Roehampton in London in 2023 and in the Canberra Open in Australia and the W100 Belanguru in India last January.

Eala will next face Varvara Lepechenko of the United States on Thursday in the Last 16.