Duterte Youth takes battle to Supreme Court over Comelec disqualification

The Commission on Elections en banc has upheld the ruling canceling the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list on Friday, as the Comelec en banc, voting 5-1-1, dismissed the motion for reconsideration filed by the party-list last 23 June.Photograph courtesy of duterte youth/fb page
The Duterte Youth Party-List has elevated its fight to the Supreme Court, filing an urgent petition to overturn two Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolutions that cancelled its registration and barred it from securing a seat in the 20th Congress.

The petition, filed by the Calabia Law Office, challenges Comelec’s resolutions dated 18 June and 29 August 2025. The poll body had sided with private petitioners seeking to cancel the group’s accreditation, a move the party-list claims was procedurally flawed and unsupported by evidence.
Formally registered as the Duty to Energize the Republic Through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-List Organization, Duterte Youth named Comelec and four individuals, Reeva Heatrice Magtalas, Abigail Aleli Tan, Razinah Punzaian, and Aunell Ross Angcos as respondents in the case.

Supreme Court
Duterte Youth partylist

