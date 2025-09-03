Duterte Youth takes battle to Supreme Court over Comelec disqualification

The Duterte Youth Party-List has elevated its fight to the Supreme Court, filing an urgent petition to overturn two Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolutions that cancelled its registration and barred it from securing a seat in the 20th Congress.

The petition, filed by the Calabia Law Office, challenges Comelec’s resolutions dated 18 June and 29 August 2025. The poll body had sided with private petitioners seeking to cancel the group’s accreditation, a move the party-list claims was procedurally flawed and unsupported by evidence.

Formally registered as the Duty to Energize the Republic Through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-List Organization, Duterte Youth named Comelec and four individuals, Reeva Heatrice Magtalas, Abigail Aleli Tan, Razinah Punzaian, and Aunell Ross Angcos as respondents in the case.