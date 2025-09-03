DoTr eyes full subway ‘right of way’ delivery by 2026

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is on track to secure nearly all of the land needed for the Metro Manila Subway by the end of the year, with full right-of-way (RoW) acquisition targeted for mid-2026.

Transportation acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez disclosed Wednesday that 75 percent of the land for the country’s first underground train line has already been secured.

“Based on the chart by our RoW people, there’s a big possibility we could hit 95 percent by the end of the year. By the second quarter of next year, we will secure 100 percent,” Lopez said.

He cited that the remaining 5 percent consists of small parcels of land. The DoTr is finalizing contracts for the remaining subway segments and expects to award them in October or November, with groundbreaking slated for November.

The 33-kilometer subway will have 17 stations and run from Valenzuela City to Pasay City, with a spur to NAIA Terminal 3.

It is not expected to be fully operational during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, with full completion targeted for 2032.

However, the DoTr plans to finish at least three stations by 2028, including Valenzuela, Quirino and possibly North Avenue. The Ortigas Station is not expected to be completed by 2028 due to right-of-way issues.

Meantime, the United Transportation Coalition Philippines, which represents more than 80,000 transport network vehicle service drivers, congratulated Lopez on his appointment as acting secretary.

“He is an excellent choice to lead the DoTr at this critical juncture for the transport sector,” said Atty. John Paul Nabua, a spokesperson for the coalition. Nabua, who previously worked with Lopez, praised his professionalism, institutional knowledge and “genuine concern for stakeholders.”

The coalition said it looks forward to working with Lopez on issues affecting drivers, operators and commuters. The group also reiterated its support for a greener, more modern public transportation system, including the deployment of more electric vehicles and modern electric jeepneys.