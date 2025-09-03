DOJ issues ILBOs against DPWH officials, contractors over ‘FloodGate’ probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday evening confirmed that it has signed the first batch of Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders (ILBOs) against officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and contractors linked to ongoing investigations into irregularities in government flood control projects.

Assistant Secretary and spokesman Mico Clavano said the initial ILBOs were issued following a request from Senator Rodante Marcoleta of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

A separate request from Secretary Vince Dizon, who is leading the probe, was received Wednesday, and additional ILBOs are expected to be signed Thursday.

Clavano said the list covers both DPWH officials and contractors, noting that the measure is intended to prevent those under investigation from leaving the country while inquiries are ongoing.

The ILBOs form part of a wider investigation into alleged corruption and anomalies in flood control projects, dubbed “FloodGate.” The controversy has drawn public attention over reports of ghost projects, overpricing, and substandard construction.

Secretary Dizon’s request for the ILBOs highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring accountability and preventing officials and contractors allegedly involved from evading possible legal consequences.

Earlier, Senator Marcoleta called for tighter monitoring of those implicated in the projects, stressing that holding both officials and contractors accountable is essential to restoring public trust in government infrastructure programs.

Clavano announced that the DOJ will be releasing the full list of names on Thursday, 4 September.