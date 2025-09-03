Dizon urges DOJ to issue ILBO against contractors in flood probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) was asked by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel and private contractors implicated in alleged irregularities involving government flood control projects.

The ongoing probe is being overseen by Dizon, who described the request as “of utmost necessity” to ensure accountability and to prevent individuals under investigation from evading legal processes.

In his letter to the DOJ, Dizon emphasized that the timely issuance of an ILBO is essential to enable the current investigations to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people.

Under the ILBO, immigration authorities are required to report to the DOJ if persons of interest attempt to leave or enter the country. However, the ILBO does not automatically prohibit them from traveling abroad.

The request covers 10 DPWH personnel, including Assistant Regional Director Henry Alcantara and District Engineer Brice Hernandez, who have already been suspended over allegations of ghost projects in Bulacan.

It also includes the heads of 15 construction firms that, according to Dizon, secured about 20 percent of government flood control projects from July 2022 to May 2025.

Those named in Dizon’s ILBO request are:

Alex Abelido, President, Legacy Construction Corporation

Cezarah Discaya and Pacific Discaya, heads, Alpha and Omega General Contractor

Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, owner, St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Allan Quirante, owner, QM Builders

Erni Baggao, owner, EGB Construction Corporation

Eumir Villanueva, President, Topnotch Catalyst Builders

Lawrence Lubiano, President, Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

Aderma Alcazar, President, Sunwest Inc.

Edgar Acosta, President, Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.

Wilfredo Natividad, owner, Triple 8 Construction and Supply

Romeo Miranda, President, Royal Crown Monarch Construction and Supplies Corp.

Mark Allan Arevalo, General Manager, Wawao Builders

Marjorie Samidan, Authorized Managing Officer, MG Samidan Construction

Luisito Tiqui, President, L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.

Ryan Willie Uy, proprietor, Road Edge Trading and Development Services

The DOJ is expected to review Dizon’s request in accordance with procedures for issuing lookout bulletins.