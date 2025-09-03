Discayas surprised by BOC search warrant, says lawyer

Atty. Cornelio Samaniego III, legal counsel of the Discaya family, said on Tuesday that the business owners were surprised by the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) search warrant.

“Discaya was surprised because they did not expect anyone to show up with a search warrant, and when they checked, there were 12 vehicles listed in the Bureau of Customs’ search warrant,” Samaniego said in Filipino during the interview.

Samaniego earlier clarified that the family has nothing to hide after the BOC only found two cars during their search yesterday morning: a 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser and a 2022 Maserati Levante Modena. He reiterated that some cars were in use, while others were under preventive maintenance, adding that vehicles must be used occasionally to avoid damage if left idle.

He stressed that all taxes for the cars were paid and that they are registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Samaniego added that the luxury cars were purchased through registered local dealers and none were imported.

“If I could only name who they are. It is legal,” he emphasized in yesterday’s interview. “The couple are buyers in good faith,” he said this morning, denying any possibility that the cars were smuggled.

The BOC said they had accounted for all 12 vehicles and had already marked them. The vehicles are:

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.3 V6 ZX AT (2024)

Maserati Levante Modena (2022)

Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2023)

Bentley Bentayga

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (Brabus G-Wagon)

Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV (2022)

Toyota Tundra (2022)

Toyota Sequoia

Cadillac Escalade ESV (2021)

Mercedes-Benz G 500 SUV (2019)

GMC Yukon Denali SUV (2022, gas)

Lincoln Navigator L (2024)

Contrary to Samaniego’s claim, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said they did find imported cars. He revealed that he had advised the family’s compliance manager to surrender the vehicles to prove their claim that everything is legal.

“They will eventually be caught,” he said, stressing that someone may have helped the family. “They would not have gotten away without help,” he added, noting that the matter is under investigation.