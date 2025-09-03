DigiPlus wins six honors at 21st Philippine Quill Awards

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, took home six honors at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, including its first-ever Award of Excellence and five Awards of Merit.

The company was recognized for its communication initiatives across categories such as digital communication, investor relations, customer engagement, brand communication, publications, and audio/visual content. The awards are organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines.

Its website revamp, “DigiPlus Website: A Digital Gateway to Entertainment Excellence,” won an Award of Excellence, highlighting how digital tools support the company’s growth in the entertainment space.

Among the Merit Award winners were:

“DigiPlus: The Investor Relations Powerhouse Behind the World's Hottest Gambling Stock”

“DigiPlus: Redefining Digital Entertainment in the Philippines”

“How BingoPlus Foundation is Redefining Responsible Gaming in the Philippines”

“DigiPlus Integrated Report: Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment”

“From Doubt to Data: How DigiPlus Set the Record Straight with a Fair Play Campaign”

“We are honored that our communication efforts have been recognized at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “These accolades are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to building strong, transparent communication with our customers, investors, and the public. We will continue to redefine digital entertainment and uphold our commitment to responsible and impactful communication.”

The Quill Awards, held on August 27, carried the theme “Advancing Intelligence in Business Communication (AI.B.C.)” and recognized excellence in strategic communication.