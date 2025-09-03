DigiPlus harvests 6 Quill Awards

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind popular gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, won six prestigious awards at the recently concluded 21st Philippine Quill Awards, the country’s distinguished award-giving body in business communication.

DigiPlus earned its first-ever Award of Excellence and five Awards of Merit for its exemplary communication initiatives across multiple categories — a remarkable feat for a first-time participant in this annual communication awards program organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

The 21st Philippine Quill Awards presented DigiPlus with an Excellence Award for its “DigiPlus Website: A Digital Gateway to Entertainment Excellence” (Communication Skills - Digital Communication/Communication for the Web category), highlighting how the revamped website has become a powerful tool in helping the company establish itself as a leading digital entertainment powerhouse.

DigiPlus also earned five Merit Awards across multiple categories including investor relations, customer relations, audio/visual, publications, and marketing, advertising and brand communication.

Merit Award was given to “DigiPlus: The Investor Relations Powerhouse Behind the World’s Hottest Gambling Stock” (Communications Management — Financial Communication and Investor Relations category), which illustrated how a well-executed investor relations strategy helped transform the company from an under-the-radar stock to one of the best-performing stocks on the Philippine Stock Exchange, even earning a spot in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

Another Merit awardee is the “DigiPlus: Redefining Digital Entertainment in the Philippines” (Communications Management — Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category) which unveiled the brand reinvention from a legacy gaming operator with over 130 brick-and-mortar stores into a pioneer in digital entertainment.