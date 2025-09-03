Davao terminal expansion to boost Mindanao trade

Aboitiz Construction, the engineering and construction arm of the Aboitiz Group, has completed a new berth for Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) Bulk Terminal Inc. (DBTI), increasing the port’s capacity to handle cement and other bulk cargo in Mindanao.

The company said Wednesday that the new berth in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, can accommodate vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 60,000 and will feature a material handling system.

With the expansion, DICT now operates 930 meters of berth length, strengthening its role as Mindanao’s premier agro-industrial gateway.

“The new berth is a sign of the progress in the region and looks to allow the efficient and cost-effective trade of goods which will ultimately benefit the people of the Davao Region,” DBTI President Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo said.

A total of 105 workers, mostly locally hired, were engaged during the construction phase, underscoring Aboitiz Construction’s commitment to job generation in host communities.

“Our continuing partnership with DICT—spanning projects since 2017—has allowed us to showcase our engineering and construction expertise in delivering quality infrastructure that supports the region’s growth,” said Aboitiz Construction Director, President, and Chairman Anton Perdices.

Aboitiz Construction has been DICT’s long-time partner, completing its first three berths in earlier years and the fourth berth in 2021.

These projects are designed to reduce vessel turnaround time and facilitate the faster movement of agro-industrial products, reinforcing Mindanao’s position as a logistics hub and driver of economic growth.