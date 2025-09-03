Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: You’ll be sweeter if you take the initiative to greet or show effort.

Health: Do not ignore neck pain, it could be stress or high blood pressure.

Career: Avoid joining in gossip in the office, and focus on your work.

Wealth: Be cautious of offers that seem “too good to be true.”

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from negativity.