Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Be more affectionate, small efforts can already make your partner happy.
Health: Be careful on slippery roads, wear proper footwear during rain.
Career: An opportunity will come; act quickly before it slips away.
Wealth: A business once thought to be losing will recover.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros at the front door for protection against competition and conflict.
OX
Love: You’ll be sweeter if you take the initiative to greet or show effort.
Health: Do not ignore neck pain, it could be stress or high blood pressure.
Career: Avoid joining in gossip in the office, and focus on your work.
Wealth: Be cautious of offers that seem “too good to be true.”
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from negativity.
TIGER
Love: A simple message or call brings butterflies, and time to get to know this person better.
Health: Keep your body at the right temperature, avoid sudden hot-cold exposure.
Career: Someone will support your project, appreciate it.
Wealth: Extra income will come from a talent or hobby; keep it up.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a crystal tree beside your study area for wisdom and success.
RABBIT
Love: Your connection is deepening; keep open communication.
Health: Be careful with food when eating out, and choose clean places.
Career: A meeting or news may change the direction of your work.
Wealth: Avoid spending on wants, prioritize needs first.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Hang a Bagua behind the door if you feel heavy or stagnant energy at home.
DRAGON
Love: Expect a sweet surprise from someone special, accept it wholeheartedly.
Health: Keep your body dry, bring an umbrella and spare clothes.
Career: Success comes from a project you worked hard on.
Wealth: A good day to start saving or planning finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a golden pig on the altar to attract luck and abundance.
SNAKE
Love: A new courting phase begins, exciting but requires the right pace.
Health: Eat hot soup if you get caught in the rain.
Career: Cooperation will bring better results than competition within the team.
Wealth: Expect promos or discounts perfect for what you need.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place a coin frog (jin chan) near your cash box for wealth attraction.
HORSE
Love: A cold relationship may heat up again if you give each other another chance.
Health: Take daily walks to improve blood circulation.
Career: Time to finish pending tasks — you’ll be highly productive.
Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Use malachite stone to attract business luck and career growth.
GOAT
Love: Doubts arise; clarify the situation before making judgments.
Health: Do stretching in the morning to avoid joint pain.
Career: Avoid procrastination, do tasks right away.
Wealth: An old debt will suddenly be paid, bringing relief.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place an amethyst cluster in the living room for harmony and emotional stability.
MONKEY
Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t prolong it; a little affection will fix things.
Health: Eat more vegetables and avoid instant food.
Career: Good feedback will come from your superior; keep it up.
Wealth: Small daily savings will grow into a big fund later.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Hang a bamboo flute by the main door for household harmony.
ROOSTER
Love: A long-time admirer is ready to confess their true feelings.
Health: Take care of your throat, drink warm water and avoid shouting.
Career: Be cautious when accepting new responsibilities.
Wealth: You have emergency funds, don’t use them unless truly needed.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Fuchsia
Number: 6
Advice: Place rose quartz in the love corner of your bedroom (back right from the entrance) to improve relationships.
DOG
Love: Don’t be afraid to love again, allow yourself a new beginning.
Health: Avoid getting colds.
Career: A small mistake may happen, but it can easily be corrected.
Wealth: A good day to start paying debts, even in small amounts.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a jade charm for long-term protection and career advancement.
PIG
Love: Someone will confess their feelings, listen first before reacting.
Health: Don’t overexert yourself when walking; rest when needed.
Career: A new assignment will come; it could be a stepping stone.
Wealth: A good day to buy something you’ve long needed.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Light incense at the altar every morning to cleanse the home’s energy.