Cinemalaya Film Festival is on

Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival presented 10 short films and 10 full length films who are all in competition in its 21st season in a press conference held at the East Wing of the posh EDSA Shangri-La Mall.
Crowd favorites during the press con are Warla, with an all transpinay cast directed by Kevin Alhambra, the regional film from Bicol Padamlagan directed by Jenn Romano with rock icon Ely Buendia in the lead role and Open Endings, Nigel Santos and Keavy Vicente as directors and is about lesbians who are best friends and ex's.
Cinemalaya is slated on 3 to 12 October at the Shangri-La Mall's Red Carpet Cinemas.