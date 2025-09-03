Charlie Fleming: Rising star and collaboration dreamer

Charlie Fleming continues to charm fans with her fun energy and authentic personality, making waves both online and on-ground. At #Beautycon2025, the Sparkle teen brought her signature warmth to the Luxe Organix Philippines booth at SMX Convention Center, where she delighted fans while browsing beauty must-haves.

Viral Moment: Katseye Vibes

Charlie recently set social media abuzz with a post that netizens described as “very Katseye.” Dressed in a cute denim outfit, she recreated the iconic “throw it back with the Milkshake song” dance, a nostalgic nod that instantly caught attention. The clip racked up thousands of likes and shares, with fans loving her playful confidence.

In an interview on with GMA News, Charlie shared the story behind the post:

“The cute little dance which is the throw it back with the Milkshake song. It was really iconic kaya I did a little remake with a little cute denim outfits.”

The performance even sparked talks of a possible collaboration with Katseye, particularly with Sophia Laforteza.

Collab Goals: Sophia Laforteza

Charlie herself admitted that a collab with Sophia is high on her wish list:

“Definitely Katseye is on the list. Kasi, Sophia, we’ve had little talks naman and I’m hoping, if ever she comes to the Philippines, sana I could get to meet her some time also.”

This statement only fueled fan excitement, with many imagining what a Charlie–Sophia project could look like, especially given their shared appeal to young audiences.

From PBB to Pop Culture Favorite

Charlie’s steady rise is a testament to her relatability and versatility. She first captured the public’s attention as a housemate in “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” which wrapped up last July 5. Since then, she’s become a familiar face in the local entertainment scene, balancing TV appearances, brand collaborations, and viral social media moments.

Her journey from PBB housemate to one of Sparkle’s promising young artists shows that Charlie is more than just a trending name—she’s building momentum as a performer, influencer, and potential collaborator with today’s hottest stars.

With her charm, fan connection, and dream collabs on the horizon, Charlie Fleming is carving her own path as one of Gen Z’s rising icons.