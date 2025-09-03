Catriona Gray advocates ‘Healthy Taiwan’

A three-day event promoting a Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) will be held at Ayala Malls Market! Market! from 12 to 14 September 2025

Taiwan Excellence's LOHAS Days event will feature Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who is making her debut as an official Taiwan LOHAS advocate.

Taiwan has embraced LOHAS as a national movement, with a focus on wellness and sustainability through initiatives like its "Bicycle Kingdom," which encourages cycling, and "Advanced Medical Solutions," which promotes health innovation.

Under the theme #ActivateTWPH, the event will feature a variety of activities, including free fitness classes such as spin, yoga and pilates. Attendees can also interact with FuBear, the event's mascot, for a chance to win prizes.

Seventeen Taiwanese brands will showcase 30 award-winning products, including the ATUNAS Green Fitness Series, made from 100 percent recycled material; the BESV Folding e-Bike; and the JKFITNESS AeroWork Desk Treadmill, which allows users to walk while they work.

LOHAS Days is free and open to the public.