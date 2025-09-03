Building ‘WOW’ moments: Araneta City seminar tackles frontline service

Frontline staff are critical to shaping customer experience and driving retail sales, according to entrepreneur and sales coach Ruben Lanot, who spoke at a seminar organized by Araneta City on 8 August in partnership with the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Held at The Hub in Cyberpark Tower 1, the free seminar centered on strategies for elevating in-store service and strengthening customer relationships.

“More than just employees, frontline retail staff are the living, breathing representation of a business, and its success greatly depends on their ability to connect with customers,” Lanot said in his talk.

Sales strategies for teams

Lanot underscored the importance of the sales funnel, which he said maps a customer’s journey across four stages: awareness, consideration, purchase, and loyalty. Each stage, he explained, requires a different approach to guide customers forward.

“Understanding the sales funnel is crucial for any business, as each stage requires a unique approach to guide the customer forward. When you map out this journey with intention, you’re not just driving sales, you’re building long-term relationships that turn first-time buyers into loyal brand advocates,” he said.

He also highlighted key retail techniques such as upselling, cross-selling, promoting limited-time offers, and sharing product knowledge to build trust and encourage bigger purchases.

Inventory accuracy as a sales driver

Lanot stressed the need for accurate inventory, noting its role in product availability, customer satisfaction, and financial planning. He cited stock checks, cycle counting, and visual stock mapping as tools to prevent discrepancies and ensure shelves remain properly stocked.

“By doing these, you can create a system for your business that ensures that products are always available, operations are always running smoothly, and the experience remains seamless for customers,” he said.

Building a ‘WOW’ experience

Lanot emphasized that great customer service directly translates to business growth. He encouraged retail teams to greet with warmth, go the extra mile in addressing concerns, remember regular customers, and use positive closing statements.

“Creating a WOW experience means making every customer feel valued from the moment they walk in, to the moment they leave and turning every interaction into lasting relationships with them,” he said.

Lanot also advised staff on handling difficult customers by staying calm, listening attentively, offering solutions, and following up to rebuild trust.

The seminar was part of Araneta City’s commitment to supporting its tenants through expert-led training programs aimed at strengthening business resilience and adaptability in the competitive retail landscape.