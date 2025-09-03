Bomb threat targets Santiago City establishments, prompts alert

BAGUIO CITY – A bomb threat posted by a Facebook account named "Hell Victory" went viral and was also sent to a local radio station in Santiago City, Isabela, on the morning of September 3, 2025.

The account "Hell Victory" claimed that their group planned to bomb several establishments in Santiago City to get the attention of Mayor Sheena Tan. According to the group, targeted locations include the Old Market, Chinabank Savings, Western Union, BDO Unibank, Sole District, Blue Box, De Gracias Plastic Ware, Abrenicas Lomi Hauz, and Francis Auto Supply.

The "Hell Victory group" accused the city administration of corruption, questioning the whereabouts of public funds they claim were misused. The group directly asked if Mayor Tan's administration pocketed the said funds.

"NAPAKAYAMANG SIYUDAD MARAMING MALALAKING ESTABLISHEMENTO,WALANG SILBI SIMULA NGAYON ARAW KUNG WALA DIN NAKIKINABANG SA OLD MARKET HANGGANG CHINA BANK SAVINGS,BDO UNIBANK NA MGA PRIBIHADONG MALALAKI ANG TAXES AT MGA KALAPIT NITONG PRIVATE SECTOR NA MALALAKING BUILDING NAPAG DESISYONAN NG AMING GRUPO NA PASABUGIN ANG MGA ITO BILANG PAGTANDA NG MGA KURAKOT AT MAGNANAKAW SA BAYAN ISUSUNOD NATIN ANG SPORTS ARENA NA YAN ANG BINIGYAN NIYO NG NAPAKALAMING PONDO NA IILAN LANG ANG PWEDENG MAKINABANG, ITO AY PLANADO AT WALANG SINUMANG MAKAKAPIGIL SA GAGAWIN NA ITO.KAYA PINAG IINGAT KO ANG LAHAT NG MGA PRIVATE WORKErs,VENDORS NA KUNG AYAW NIYONG MAIDAMAY SA MGA GAGAWIN NGAYON,AY UMIWAS KAYO,PARA HINDI KAYO MASAKTAN,ITO AY WALANG HALONG PANANAKOT ISA LANG ITONG BABALA 10 BOMBA ANG ILALABAS NG MGA ARMADO," the threat read.

The account further warned that deploying Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams would be useless, claiming the bombs would be thrown. They also urged people to evacuate immediately from the targeted areas.

In response, Santiago City Vice Mayor Jamayne Tan issued a public statement assuring residents that the city government is working closely with the police to verify the credibility of the threat.

The Santiago City Police Office released a public advisory reminding everyone that all official updates regarding the situation will come directly from police stations. Authorities also cautioned content creators and the public against spreading unverified information.

"Ang pagpapakalat ng maling balita ay nagdudulot ng takot at may kaukulang parusa sa ilalim ng batas," the police warned.