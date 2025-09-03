Billy Crawford reveals he missed son's birth

Singer-host Billy Crawford admitted that he was not able to witness the birth of his second child with actress Coleen Garcia.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Crawford revealed that he was on a flight back home when Coleen gave birth to their baby boy, Austin.

“Hindi na siya umabot sa pool. Hindi na umabot, actually pati ako hindi umabot. I wasn’t there when Austin was born. I was on the airplane on my way back home,” said Crawford, who also serves as a coach on The Voice Kids Philippines.

Crawford shared that his eldest son, Amari, who turns five this year, has repeatedly reminded him that he missed the moment.

“Si Amari hindi niya ako tinantanan na araw-araw niya sinasabihan, ‘You weren’t there when Austin was born.’ Oo kaya masakit, masakit magsalita ang anak ko,” Crawford said with a laugh.

Despite the teasing, Crawford said Amari is thrilled to have a younger sibling. He also recounted a funny moment caught on video, showing Amari searching for him while Coleen was in labor.

“’Sabi niya dun sa video, tumingin siya sa camera, sabi niya, ‘Where’s Billy?’ Nawala na ’yung daddy, ‘Where’s Billy?’ So ’yun ang pinaalala ng anak ko,” Crawford recalled.

The singer admitted that missing Austin’s birth has created a slight disconnect between him and Amari, but he vowed to make up for it.

“May diskonesyon kami ni Amari ngayon. We have to fix the relationship, I have to be more here. Maaayos ko rin ’yun Tito Boy, balik ako rito pag naayos ko na ’yun,” he said.