BI deports 49 South Korean fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported 49 South Korean nationals Wednesday morning, marking the largest mass deportation of South Koreans to date. The individuals face criminal charges in South Korea for offenses including illegal gambling, large-scale fraud, embezzlement, online scamming, and other financial crimes.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the deportation aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to swiftly remove foreign fugitives and undesirable aliens. “This is more than just a deportation but a clear message saying that the Philippines will not be a safe haven for fugitives,” Viado emphasized.

The commissioner also announced that more deportations, including those involving other nationalities, are expected soon.

South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa thanked the Philippine government for its commitment to protecting Korean nationals in the country. He stressed that the Korean government remains determined to track down fugitives and ensure they are brought to justice.