BGYO makes headlines at Summer Sonic Bangkok

BGYO continues to make headway at the recently concluded Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025. The festival featured global acts Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Black Eyed Peas, BABYMETAL, and more.

BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate performed their latest single "Headlines," “The Light (Thai version),” “Heartstrings,” and “All These Ladies" which reached the Spotify PH’s Viral top 50. They also sang Filipino songs “Andito Lang” and “Gigil.”

The Summer Sonic gig was BGYO’s second time visiting Thailand this year after the group’s guesting in Boss CKM’s Dream Warrior Concert held in July, performing “Heartstrings” and “All These Ladies.”

The group is set to headline BGYO: The First Solo Concert on 4 October at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are available via Ticketnet.