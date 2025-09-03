Beyond docking: The ‘glow-up’ of Southern Mindanao’s ports, peace and progress

Hello, folks! Let’s be real. When someone says “ports” your brain probably doesn’t scream “exciting!” But hold on to your sun hats because Southern Mindanao’s seaports are getting a glow-up, and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is turning these gateways into not just hubs for trade and travel but mini icons of progress! Yes, really!

So, what’s new? In classic PPA fashion everyone works quietly but efficiently, like the friend who always shows up on time with coffee (yes, that one trusted friend that can get you anything you need, from office to pantry supplies), and the goal is to upgrade the ports all over the Philippines.

We’re talking about modern terminals, better docking facilities, smoother logistics, and yes, cleaner all-gender comfort rooms, a literal blessing for the passengers traveling around our islands.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago is so hands-on in the development of each port to make them world-class and at par with international standards by ensuring the ports operate efficiently while upholding the highest levels of corporate governance and sustainability.

In fact, under GM Santiago the PPA has adapted to the new Integrated Management System (IMS) that is seen to enhance port operations nationwide by ensuring compliance with international standards. The IMS aims to improve port operations by complying with ISO standards and the Government Quality Management Systems Standards, including measures to minimize the environmental impact of port activities and follow occupational health and safety protocols.

This means more secure and safe passenger terminals, faster point-to-point ferries, efficient ro-ro services, smoother cargo handling, and better connectivity. It delivers efficiency and makes life easier for both locals and tourists. Whether you’re in business, shipping goods, or a beach bum chasing sunsets, these improvements are seriously a win. Yass, in the Gen Z term — it is giving!!!

If you’ve been to Mindanao, you will know that most of the ports’ daily passengers are workers, students, and tourists. My gosh, if you could only put into words the beauty of Mindanao! There are just no words to encapsulate how beautiful and abundant the islands are. Since we’re an archipelagic nation, ports as a medium of connectivity are very important.

Okay, now that you get the picture, let me zoom in on Davao Oriental. Have you been to the City of Mati? Because, wow, it’s not just riding the waves, it’s making them. It’s a booming hub for tourism, especially since it’s got the best views, and there’s Sleeping Dinosaur Island that is so picturesque.

Mati has become a fave for its chill vibe and postcard-pretty beaches (hello, Dahican?). And with the Mati Port upgrade coming soon, it will be even more accessible. Thanks to the PPA, tourists and locals will be able to travel easier and safer, giving more reason to say “Yes!” to spontaneous weekend getaways.

If you’re like me who is into adventure and getting dirty, then trail running might be for you. I’m currently training for a spartan race and every week I do trails. In fact, I’ve just found out that trail running is becoming an adventure sport in Mati City.

What’s more interesting is that soldiers in their running shoes (not combat boots) are leading the way. Yup, last Saturday in Mati City, the 701st Infantry Brigade hosted a fun run on the highway of Mati City. Imagine the development of the place. A former terrorist lair, now a hub for tourists coming for the beaches, mountains, and sports. Well, that’s something to put in your to-do list.

Ports can be your partner to reach these beautiful adventure islands. They are a gateway to fostering peace, unity, and bringing more people to experience the charms of a place, whether it is Mati, or any other place in Mindanao or the Philippines!

A shoutout to the commander of the 701st Brigade, Brig. Gen. Allan Jose Taguba, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing when I was a reporter at PTV 4 covering the defense beat. He was one of those I interviewed after the onslaught of typhoons “Carding” and “Paeng” in 2022.

The command has a blood drive this week in celebration of National Heroes Day. Cheers to the troops who are imbued with a sense of service above self. Speaking of blood donations, the PPA will also have a blood-letting activity this Maritime Month, so stay tuned. This is my simple tribute to our uniformed personnel who have been part of my career as a defense reporter. Mabuhay po kayo!

Going back to the PPA and the bigger tourism picture, with all these developments — port upgrades, more tourist activities, and quirky local events — Region-11 is sailing smoothly into a future that balances progress and personality.

So next time you’re planning a trip or thinking about investing somewhere that’s a little off-the-radar (but totally worth it), think Southern Mindanao. Visit Davao Oriental. Think of peaceful Mati City. Think of ports as your gateway. Look out for the charming and always smiling port manager in Davao Analee Aguila.

Next week, I will share with you another reason to think of our ports as travel hubs these “ber” months and my exclusive chit-chat with the legendary Mr. Jose Mari Chan. So tara! PPAsyal tayo and peace out ‘cause we are in the same boat!