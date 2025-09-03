Batangas, Rizal post contrasting victories

Streaking Batangas and Rizal Province took different routes toward victories in the South Division of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Montalban.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters thwarted the Davao Occidental Tigers, 66-62, in the second game, while the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers led throughout and routed the Bulacan Kuyas, 95-59, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Davao clawed to within 58-61 on a triple by Joseph Terso, but Mark Niel Cruz completed a 3-point play and Dawn Ochea nailed a jumper to seal Batangas’ sixth straight win and 18-8record 18th that pushed the Rum Masters past Zamboanga SiKat (17-8), but far from Quezon Province (21-4).