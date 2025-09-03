SUBSCRIBE NOW
Batangas, Rizal post contrasting victories

Batangas, Rizal post contrasting victories
Streaking Batangas and Rizal Province took different routes toward victories in the South Division of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Montalban.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters thwarted the Davao Occidental Tigers, 66-62, in the second game, while the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers led throughout and routed the Bulacan Kuyas, 95-59, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Davao clawed to within 58-61 on a triple by Joseph Terso, but Mark Niel Cruz completed a 3-point play and Dawn Ochea nailed a jumper to seal Batangas’ sixth straight win and 18-8record 18th that pushed the Rum Masters past Zamboanga SiKat (17-8), but far from Quezon Province (21-4).

