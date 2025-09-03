Antipolo lawmaker: Deception within DPWH amid flood controversy

With contractors under intense scrutiny, Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop underscored the role of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the flood control anomaly, stressing that the agency supervises every stage of the projects and has full visibility over their implementation.

In an interview, Acop said that lawmakers only authorize the budget and insertions and project alterations cannot bypass DPWH.

“It shows that the system of deception is right within the DPWH itself. If we look at the budget process, the budget preparation is handled by them. The budget authorization—that’s us, we scrutinize it. But the budget execution is also them, and even the budget accountability is still them,” Acop said in Filipino.

“The only one who can insert a project there is the DPWH. Nothing gets through without the DPWH knowing about it,” he added.

The lawmaker added that project recommendations originate from district engineering offices before being forwarded to the DPWH central office, which holds the authority to revise them at its discretion.

Acop also noted that congressmen and contractors may convince personnel to alter projects. “If there are changes, only two can make them: the DPWH itself, prompted either by the contractors or the legislators. You can’t really do that unless you’re siga,” he said.

The congressman further revealed that changes made within the DPWH are often driven by contractors, while amendments introduced during the Bicameral Conference Committee stage are usually influenced by powerful politicians.

The Antipolo representative also mentioned DPWH Usec. Maria Catalina Cabral has the last touch of the projects included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) before submitting it to the Department of Budget and Management.

He also noted instances where certain projects were appropriated in the budget as many as five times.

That is why the representative agrees that lawmakers responsible for budget insertions should be identified, adding that they should not hide credit if the projects they endorse are truly beneficial.

Further, Acop supports that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong should be invited to the hearings to name involved personnels in the anomalous flood control projects and present evidence to ensure fairness.