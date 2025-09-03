Ajinomoto builds P9.1B factory in Phl ecozone

Known Japanese flavor enhancer brand, Ajinomoto, is pouring in a P9.1 billion investment to construct a new manufacturing factory in one of the country’s economic zones.

The plan of Ajinomoto was confirmed by Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) director general Tereso Panga in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We are proud to host Ajinomoto—a heritage brand in food seasoning and flavor enhancer, and Japan’s no. 1 food manufacturer—as among our newest and big-ticket investors in PEZA,” said Panga.

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation will construct a new factory in TARI Estate, a mixed-use industrial hub of Aboitiz InfraCapital under PEZA, located in Luisita, Tarlac City.

The construction of the factory is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with operations expected to commence by April 2028.

The 67-year-old Japanese food giant has established manufacturing facilities in Cebu and Bulacan.

Its new factory in Tarlac is said to support the company’s business growth and new business ventures.

In the Philippines, APC mainly produces its top 2 selling products: Ajinomoto umami seasoning and Aji-ginisa flavor seasoning mix.

While in Thailand, Ajinomoto offers a wide range of food products, including its top 5 selling products, such as popular seasoning brand RosDee, Yum-Yum instant noodles, Birdy instant coffee products, and frozen food items like karaage and gyoza.

“With our growing domestic market and transition to an upper-middle income economy, APC is bullish about its growth projections in the Philippines as it introduces new and more products for manufacturing and distribution in the local market, which we expect to gain popular following in the Philippines to rival that of Thailand,” Panga said in his post.

Moreover, Panga said PEZA embraces Ajinomoto umami seasoning and food culture “as we move forward together with this partnership of ecozoning the Philippines towards an inclusive and sustainable economy.”