Adamson secures top semifinal spot

Adamson University clinched the No. 1 seed in the semifinals with a dominant 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Letran College, extending its winning streak to six games in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Wednesday at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila.

Riding the momentum of an unbeaten run in the eight-team tournament organized by Sports Vision, the Lady Falcons once again shone as star hitter Shaina Nitura drew timely support from rookie opposite spiker Abby Segui and Frances Mordi.

Shaina outdueled her older sister Judiel, finishing with 10 points and seven excellent receptions. Segui stepped up with 12 points on 10 attacks, one ace, and one block, helping Adamson secure the top seed with a still-unscathed 6-0 win-loss slate.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed. We’re glad that we were able to execute our plays properly today,” Adamson coach JP Yude said.

“Looking ahead, we’re still a work in progress so we need to work on our lapses all throughout the game to polish the movement of the players.”

Earlier, Ateneo de Manila University secured a breakthrough victory after defeating Arellano University, 25-13, 9-25, 25-21, 25-20.

After struggling against College of Saint Benilde, Mapua University, and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, the Blue Eagles finally found their rhythm against the Lady Chiefs, effectively snapping their losing streak against National Collegiate Athletic Association contenders.

Adamson wasted no time in the third set, racing to a commanding 14-3 lead that proved to be the difference.

Behind back-to-back attacks from Mordi, a net fault by Jade Isar, and a quick hit by Kamille Dionisio, the Lady Falcons built a 20-6 cushion that was too steep for Letran to recover from.

The Lady Knights tried to rally with a 9-3 run that trimmed the gap to 23-15, but Eloisa Dote delivered a quick swipe before Red Bascon sealed the match with a game-clinching rejection on Judiel, preserving Adamson’s spotless record.

In the second set, the Lady Falcons established a 16-10 lead before Segui and Lhouriz Tuddao closed the door with crucial attacks down the stretch, handing Adamson a decisive two-sets-to-none advantage.

Mordi chipped in 12 points built on 10 attacks and two blocks to go with six excellent receptions, while Tuddao contributed seven points off three blocks, two aces and two attacks.