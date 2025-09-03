ABS-CBN, GMA win big at 21st Philippine Quill Awards

ABS-CBN and GMA Network both bagged big wins at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, proving once again why they remain at the forefront of media and communication in the country.

ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment company, earned recognition for its groundbreaking educational program “Pinoy Media Congress: Training the Teachers.” The initiative, launched in 2024 in partnership with the Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), was awarded under the Communication Training and Education division for enhancing the expertise of nearly 100 communication educators in news, film, entertainment production, digital media, marketing, research, and creative communications.

The two-day immersive training bridged academic learning with real-world industry practices, with ABS-CBN experts guiding educators who play a key role in shaping the next generation of media practitioners.

“ABS-CBN is thankful for the opportunity to empower those who empower the next generation of storytellers. We thank IABC Philippines for this honor, and PACE for being our partner in fostering the development of communication students and educators since 2005,” said Kane Errol Choa, ABS-CBN Head of Corporate Communications.

Since its inception in 2005, Pinoy Media Congress has stood as the country’s largest and longest-running gathering of communication and media students, educators, and professionals.

On the other hand, GMA Integrated News also shone at the awards with its innovative publication Digital Digest, which won in Division 4: Communication Skills, Category 24: Publications.

“Winning this Quill for Digital Digest is a testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and dedication to serving our audiences with relevant and engaging content,” said Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy. “This recognition fuels our drive to continue setting the benchmark for communication excellence in the industry.”

Receiving the award on behalf of GMA Integrated News at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion last August 27 was Bernice Marie S. Sibucao, Senior Manager and Deputy Head of the Digital Strategy and Innovation Lab.

The Digital Digest team is composed of Lala Lacsina (Assistant Manager, Digital Strategy and Innovation Lab), Zay Arguelles (Associate Editor), Jenica Villanueva and Louie Andrei Magtibay (Associate Producers), Glad Alvero (Writer), G-mak Cabiling and Andrei Joseph Lumbang (Graphic Artists), and multi-awarded documentarist Howie Severino as Editor-at-Large.

The twin victories of ABS-CBN and GMA underscore how both networks continue to set the bar high in communication excellence. The Philippine Quill Awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, remains the country’s most prestigious recognition for outstanding communication programs, strategies, and professionals.