Aboitiz ties sustainability to long-term growth

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) is positioning sustainability as a central driver of business growth and investment strategy, reaffirming its leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices at the inaugural Philippine Sustainability Leadership Forum.

Co-presented by AEV with Next Move and Nexus Sustainability, the forum gathered government, business and civil society leaders at the Aboitiz Tech Space in AIM to align national strategies for inclusive and climate-resilient growth.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, AEV first vice president and chief reputation and sustainability officer, said sustainability is deeply embedded in Aboitiz’s transformation into the Philippines’ first “techglomerate.”

“Sustainability is fundamental to our value creation story and long-term business advantage. It guides our strategy, risk management, and operations, while ensuring we create pathways for communities and the nation’s development,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

Core gains

AEV highlighted progress across its core business units. AboitizPower is targeting a 50:50 renewable-to-thermal energy mix by 2030 while maintaining a reliable electricity supply for one-fifth of the country. UnionBank continues to promote financial inclusion through digital-first strategies and social bonds that have enabled the financing of thousands of MSMEs. Meanwhile, Aboitiz Foods has already exceeded its 2024 Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plastic recovery targets by 300 percent, advancing circular economy practices.

Through Aboitiz Foundation, the group is rolling out nature-based solutions and social innovation projects, including CarbonPH, a large-scale reforestation carbon credit initiative in Cebu, and AuroraPH, which delivers solar power and digital connectivity to remote schools.

On the financing side, AEV is leveraging global partnerships to accelerate sustainable investments.