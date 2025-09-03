Aboitiz Group ties sustainability to long-term growth

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) is positioning sustainability as a central driver of business growth and investment strategy, reaffirming its leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices at the inaugural Philippine Sustainability Leadership Forum (PSLF).

Co-presented by AEV with Next Move and Nexus Sustainability, the forum gathered government, business, and civil society leaders at the Aboitiz Tech Space in AIM to align national strategies for inclusive and climate-resilient growth.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, AEV First Vice President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer, said sustainability is deeply embedded in Aboitiz’s transformation into the Philippines’ first “techglomerate.”

“Sustainability is fundamental to our value creation story and long-term business advantage. It guides our strategy, risk management, and operations, while ensuring we create pathways for communities and the nation’s development,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

AEV highlighted progress across its core business units. AboitizPower is targeting a 50:50 renewable-to-thermal energy mix by 2030 while maintaining reliable electricity supply for one-fifth of the country. UnionBank continues to push financial inclusion through digital-first strategies and social bonds that have financed thousands of MSMEs. Meanwhile, Aboitiz Foods has already exceeded its 2024 Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plastic recovery targets by 300 percent, advancing circular economy practices.

Through Aboitiz Foundation, the group is rolling out nature-based solutions and social innovation projects, including CarbonPH, a large-scale reforestation carbon credit initiative in Cebu, and AuroraPH, which delivers solar power and digital connectivity to remote schools.

On the financing side, AEV is leveraging global partnerships to accelerate sustainable investments. AboitizPower’s collaboration with Japan’s JERA and Aboitiz InfraCapital’s anticipated partnership with BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners are expected to unlock large-scale renewable and infrastructure projects.

“From our leadership and strategic direction, to our operational impact, partnerships, and pioneering sustainable financing, we remain dedicated to advancing business and communities toward a better future,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

The forum also emphasized the broader economic role of sustainability in the Philippines. Harris Guevarra, President and CEO of Drink Sustainability Communications, stressed the need for a distinctly Filipino approach to climate leadership, balancing mitigation with adaptation and just transition.

Ping Manongdo, founder of Nexus Sustainability, pointed out that empowering SMEs is vital to building economic resilience.

“Sustainability must empower SMEs to rise beyond hand-to-mouth operations, equipping them with the tools, financing, and connections they need to sustain livelihoods, even amid intensifying climate impacts,” she said.