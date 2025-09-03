4,688 jobs offered at 129th Unang Sigaw in Nueva Ecija

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija – Some 4,688 job openings were made available during the Job Fair held in celebration of the 129th Unang Sigaw ng Nueva Ecija at SM City Cabanatuan on September 2, 2025.

According to the Provincial Government, 24 local and overseas companies and agencies participated in the event, offering 4,688 job openings—3,785 for local employment and 903 for overseas placement. Out of the 828 applicants who took part in the job fair, 347 were qualified, and 52 were Hired-On-The-Spot (HOTS).

The job fair was organized as part of the 129th Unang Sigaw ng Nueva Ecija celebration, led by the Provincial Government through the Nueva Ecija Public Employment Service Office (PESO), in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Opening messages were delivered by SM City Cabanatuan Assistant Manager Marizel Del Mundo, Provincial PESO Manager Maria Luisa R. Pangilinan, DOLE Nueva Ecija Field Office Provincial Director Maylene L. Evangelista, and DMW Region III Labor and Employment Officer III Charles Dela Cruz.

Provincial Administrator Atty. Jose Maria Ceasar C. San Pedro delivered the inspirational message.

The Department of Health (DOH), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), PhilHealth, Social Security System (SSS), and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) also provided additional services to Novo Ecijanos during the job fair, which aimed to expand employment opportunities for the residents of the province.