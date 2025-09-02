Wet test survivors

BACOLOD CITY — Aidric Chan and Michael Bibat, who had contrasting finishes in the previous Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) leg at Caliraya Springs, found common ground as they both carded impressive six-under-par 64s to seize a share of the first-round lead over Randy Garalde on Tuesday at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here.

Despite the unpredictable weather — a seesaw of sun and rain — both players turned in composed and calculated rounds to stay ahead in the P2 million tournament. With the softened fairways at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club neutralizing long hitters, precision, patience and putting were the keys to early success.

Chan, who finished tied for seventh at Caliraya, delivered a highlight-reel moment on the par-5 15th. After missing his tee shot, he recovered with a solid 4-iron second shot from 236 yards that landed in front of the green. He then watched his long putt drop for an eagle.

“I luckily hit a good second shot and made a long putt,” said Chan, who posted a pair of 32s that included five birdies against one bogey.

Motivated by recent missed cuts on the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour, the 24-year-old entered this week seeking redemption.

“I’ve been playing well and scoring decently, but unfortunately missed both cuts. So, I was looking for a bounce-back this week,” said Chan, who, along with cousin Carl Corpus, secured back-to-back wins in ADT events in Morocco last June — a rare Filipino double on the Asian Tour’s developmental circuit.

He also credited his strong start to playing in a competitive group that included Bibat and Ryan Monsalve, who also eagled No. 15 for a 67, and a key tune-up session with his coach and fellow competitor, Tony Lascuña.

“Before I left, I had a tune-up with coach Tony. That helped a lot with my confidence and ball-striking,” he added. “And being grouped with Mike and Ryan and — there was that competitive push, but we were cheering each other on too.”

Chan also predicted low scoring this week, saying: “Maybe not necessarily from me, but I knew I had to keep up with the leaders. Last year I shot 11-under and still only tied for fifth.”

Bibat, meanwhile, also used a missed cut at Caliraya as fuel for his strong start. The 40-year-old veteran, who balances tour play with teaching swing lessons in Laguna, said better preparation this week made all the difference.

“I haven’t had enough practice in the past, so I kind of struggled,” Bibat admitted.

“Teaching takes up a lot of time, and I almost always run out of chances to train. But this week I carved out time — and it showed.”

His bogey-free 64 was one of only two blemish-free rounds on Day 1, the other being Sean Ramos’ 67. Bibat birdied holes 2, 5, 10, 14, 15 and 17, and preserved his clean card with gritty par saves from 12 and 15 feet. His only regret was a missed three-foot birdie on No. 13.

“I could’ve gone even lower,” he said, “But I’m happy with how I played.”

He emphasized staying patient and focused: “The course is gettable — you can score if you hit the right shots. It’s about execution. And a bit of luck, too — I tried to chip in one, and overshot it, but still saved par.”

Bibat also enjoyed playing alongside rising talents in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“It’s nice to see the younger guys playing well. It’s so inspiring,” he said.

The Bacolod layout, though short in yardage, played tougher than expected due to recent rains that softened the fairways and reduced rollout. Approach shots required more control, and the receptive but slower greens demanded deft touch and adaptability.