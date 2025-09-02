Weavers, Huskers keep division lead

Abra and Quezon routed their respective opponents to keep their top spot in the North and South Divisions of the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila on Monday.

The Weavers, with Dave Ildefonso and Encho Serrano at the helm, overwhelmed the Muntinlupa Cagers, 126-70, in the opener, while the Huskers pulled away midway through the fourth quarter before cruising past Mindoro, 88-72, in the second game.

Ildefonso posted a triple-double while Serrano poured in a game-high 25 points to highlight the Weavers’ 23rd win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Abra is ahead of Nueva Ecija (23-2) and San Juan (22-2) in the North as well as the overall standings, with Quezon Province holding a 21-4 record.

The 6-foot-4 Ildefonso tallied 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds on top of two steals, but yielded the Best Player honors to Serrano, who also had four assists and three rebounds.

Mike Ayonayon supported with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals; Marwin Taywan 13 points, seven assists and two rebounds; Jolo Mendoza 13 points, three rebounds and three assists; Geo Chui 11 points and eight rebounds; Harley Baldo 11 points, and Simon Camacho 10 points plus four rebounds.

Muntinlupa suffered its 11th straight defeat and tumbled to 10-14 in the South despite Marvin Hayes’ 15 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kurt Lojera’s 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Quezon, the reigning South Division champion, banked on a balanced offense and a stifling defense to pull down Mindoro to 13-10.

Lucena City pride Topeng Lagrama drilled in 4-of-5 three-point attempts en route to 14 points, five rebounds, 4 assists and two steals for the Huskers, who drew 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from Gab Banal, 10 points plus four rebounds from JP Sarao, nine points each from Will Gozum and Diego Dario, and seven points plus 10 rebounds from Jason Opiso.