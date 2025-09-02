Vico Sotto questions Sara Discaya’s testimony

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday called for continued public vigilance amid the investigation into anomalous flood control projects of the government.

In a Facebook post, Sotto accused businesswoman and contractor Sarah Discaya — his former rival in the 2025 mayoral race — of not being completely honest and inconsistent in her answers during Monday's Senate hearing on the flood control controversy.

“I hope all relevant authorities act quickly, before they get away. We will continue to do our part,” Sotto said.

"Hindi tayo papayag na basta na lang tatahimik at mawawala ang isyu pagkatapos ng ilang buwan; kailangan may managot. Contractors, politicians, and DPWH and other government employees. Kung hindi, paulit-ulit lang ‘to mangyayari sa bayan natin," the mayor added.

Sotto also expressed hopes that both contractors and DPWH officials will be asked if it’s true that some contractors receive advance payments of project costs from politicians.

"For next hearing, I hope both the contractors and the DPWH officials will be asked directly: Totoo ba na naga-advance ang ibang contractor ng hanggang 40 percent ng project cost sa mga congressman/politiko? Or, whatever the rate may be, is it true that there is an “SOP” or kickback for DPWH projects? Ano ang hatian? Wala naman sigurong aamin, pero malay mo," Sotto said.

"At para sa Discaya group, sana hindi lang si Madam Cesarah ang ipatawag, dahil mukhang mas may alam kanyang Campaign and DPWH Project Mistermind na si Curlee ‘Great Pacific’ Discaya," the mayor added.

The Discayas remained mum on the issue.