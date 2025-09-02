Unfazed Kim wrests control with solid 66

BACOLOD CITY — Korean Seo Yun Kim finally put aside the nerves and inner doubts that have long hampered her Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) campaigns, delivering an unruffled performance in the opening round of the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Tuesday.

Amid softened fairways and lengthened holes brought about by recent rains, Kim thrived under the challenging conditions at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club as she carded a brilliant four-under 66 to seize a three-stroke lead over defending champion Daniella Uy and Kristine Fleetwood and position herself for a breakthrough victory in the P750,000 tournament.

From her very first tee shot, Kim displayed focus and calm, steering clear of the mental lapses that have plagued her in past events. Her drives were crisp and accurate, her irons dialed in, and her putting confident. She hit greens in regulation with impressive consistency and kept mistakes off the card to post a bogey-free 33-33 round.

“I just wanted to stay calm on the tee box. No pressure,” Kim said.

“There was no specific key to my game — I just practiced well and stayed in rhythm. I didn’t overthink.”

Kim’s round was highlighted by back-to-back birdies from Nos. 8 and 12, giving her a cushion that none of her rivals could match as she put in a round that was more clinical than spectacular — the mark of a player in full control of her game.

Though her strong start surprised many, especially among the tour’s more seasoned players, Kim herself felt quietly confident after a solid start.

“I kind of expected I’d play well after getting three birdies in the first 12 holes,” she added.

“I just stayed focused all day and didn’t let my mind wander.”

It was a far cry from her campaign in the LPGT kickoff leg at Pradera Verde, where she mounted a valiant final-round rally but came up short, tying for second with Daniella Uy behind eventual winner Sam Bruce.

Now, with two rounds to play, Kim is determined to maintain her poise and finally break through for her maiden LPGT title.

“Nothing special, just more of the same focus and composure,” she said.

Behind her, Fleetwood and Uy shared second at 69, both mounting resilient rounds of their own. Fleetwood opened with a hot 33 on the back nine, faltered with a double bogey on No. 4, but bounced back with a birdie on the fifth to stay in the hunt.

Uy, meanwhile, recovered from a two-over stretch through 12 holes with a remarkable four-birdie burst in five holes from No. 13, but a bogey on the last hole cost her a chance to move closer to Kim.

Sarah Ababa also stayed within striking distance with a 70, thanks to a clutch birdie-birdie finish, while Tiffany Lee and Pamela Mariano closed with late birdies to salvage rounds of 71.

Among the pre-tournament favorites, it was a day of struggles. Florence Bisera carded a 72, Pauline del Rosario stumbled with a 73 in her LPGT return from the Epson Tour for joint eighth with Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson, and Harmie Constantino lagged further back with a 74, tied with Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio, seven shots behind the leader.

Despite the gap, the nature of the course — softened and lengthened by rain — could still set the stage for a dramatic turnaround. As seen in recent LPGT events like the Caliraya Springs leg, where Princess Superal edged Ababa in sudden death, nothing is guaranteed.

But if Kim’s newfound mental strength holds up, the rest of the field may be chasing shadows.