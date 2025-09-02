Transparency, fairness Remulla’s vow amid Ombudsman race

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Tuesday that if appointed Ombudsman, his priority would be to ensure the anti-graft body is never used as a political weapon.

Speaking to reporters after his Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) interview for the post, Remulla said he would focus on strengthening public trust through community involvement and stricter safeguards on Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

He added that lifestyle checks should not just apply to officials but also to their relatives.

“The Ombudsman has to be fair. It should never be weaponized,” Remulla said. “Many people just file cases, whether with the DoJ or in politics, to punish their rivals. That should not happen.”

He expressed support for citizen-initiated lifestyle checks, calling the community “a better, more reliable ally in the fight against corruption.”

On SALN access, Remulla said he favors easier media access with proper safeguards. “It should not be used for vilification or blackmail,” he said, noting that sensitive details could be redacted. He also said he would consider reversing the current restrictions on SALN access if he is appointed.

When asked about a complaint filed against him by Sen. Imee Marcos regarding the government’s handling of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s transfer to the Netherlands, Remulla said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

He confirmed he would file a motion to resolve the case as soon as possible but declined to comment on reports that the acting Ombudsman was under pressure to dismiss it.

Also, Remulla defended his role in Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court, saying the government acted within the law.

“It has a basis in law, it has a basis in RA 9851,” said the DoJ chief. “It was the most peaceful way of doing what had to be done.”