Tom Ford taps Tilda Swinton for a deeper, darker take on Black Orchid

Tom Ford has unveiled its newest face — the enigmatic Tilda Swinton — fronting the campaign for the house’s latest fragrance, Black Orchid Reserve.

Dreamed up under the eye of creative director Haider Ackermann and captured through the lens of photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, the campaign unfurls in striking portraits and moody filmic cuts.

While this marks Swinton’s first venture with Tom Ford Beauty, her otherworldly presence has long captivated the fashion world, gracing campaigns from Chanel to cult Korean eyewear label Gentle Monster.

Black Orchid Reserve reimagines the brand’s 2006 icon with a darker, more decadent edge. Anchored in rare Ghost Orchid, roasted tonka, and black truffle, the fragrance deepens the original’s sensual core — an extrait that lingers longer, burns slower, and feels infinitely more exclusive. It’s a reflection of the current fragrance zeitgeist, where intensity and longevity have become the new luxuries.

The scent officially launches worldwide on Monday, though the UK has already had its first taste of Ford’s most intoxicating new chapter.