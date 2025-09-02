Three Chinese nationals caught attempting 'backdoor' exit in Tawi-Tawi

Three Chinese nationals were intercepted in separate operations in Tawi-Tawi while attempting to leave the country through what authorities called a “backdoor” route, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported.

Authorities in Mapun town stopped 36-year-old Zhang Xiaofeng and 35-year-old Guo Jinxia during a routine port inspection, the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office said. In another operation, the Philippine National Police Maritime Group’s 1st Special Operations Unit apprehended 54-year-old Zhong Xiongwei at a different port.

BI confirmed that all three individuals were overstaying in the Philippines and placed them under arrest. They were initially detained in Tawi-Tawi before being transferred on Monday, 1 September, to the BI detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig, where they will remain pending deportation proceedings.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the agency has been coordinating with local police and maritime units to address cases of foreign nationals using southern sea routes to enter or exit the country illegally.

Parts of Tawi-Tawi, particularly its island municipalities, have long been identified as vulnerable points for cross-border movement due to their proximity to Malaysia. Officials noted that the arrests underscore continued efforts to monitor and secure coastal areas often exploited for undocumented travel.