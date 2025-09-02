They got talent

The diverse range of performances in last year’s Casino Español Got Talent captivated the audience with one sentiment resonating throughout the event. It was truly an unforgettable show.

Building on that excitement, this year’s show titled “Casino Goes Oldies but Goodies,” proved to be equally spectacular and memorable.

The eagerly awaited show was not just about performers hitting the right notes, it was about conveying the very soul and emotion behind every song.

The real magic of the show came from the performers who breathed life into their songs and dances conveying heartfelt emotion that went beyond mere technical skill.

Thirdy Tan kicked off the show with his medleys of rock and roll oldies, followed by Tony Quisumbing who delighted the audience with a popular Neil Diamond classic.

Brimming with youthful energy, 14-year-old Inara Elise Ko, performed “Defying Gravity” and “Rise Up,” while Rene and Joy Kintanar, serenaded the audience with music by Anton Rubenstein and C. Saint Saens.

Graceful 83-year-old Cely Chiongbian performed tango dance moves with a natural, seemingly effortless elegance and beauty.

Multi-talented, Bess Zanoria played the Marimba, which captivated the hearts of everyone with her rendition of “Love Me for What I Am” by the Carpenters.

The next performer, Kathie Javellana captivated the audience with a voice full of character and personal expression that many found deeply appealing.

Tina Leyson and the gifted special child Yasmin Ngo performed a surprise five act piece that showcased how unwavering determination can lead to remarkable achievements.

Bernie Carpio and Jasmine Cuizon forged a unique connection through their shared creativity and expressive talents.

Meanwhile, Lorna Quisumbing conveyed emotional stories through her Hawaiian dance number, and Tessie Javier mesmerized the guests with her refined yet artistic dance interpretation of Brenda Lee’s “Rock the Bop.”

Soprano Kellie ko, fascinated everyone with his radiant and nimble voice while the energetic trio of Rico and Bobby Gandionco together with David Chan, thoroughly enchanted the audience with their well-loved medley of oldies but goodies songs.

The employees of the club received a warm applause from members who showed their appreciation for their dedication in creating a welcoming atmosphere in the club.

It was also an opportunity for the club to strengthen its identity and engage its members in meaningful cultural activities beyond regular gatherings and dining events.

One thing is clear, the non-professional performers are truly timeless treasures, reminding us that experience brings an unbeatable glow to the spotlight.