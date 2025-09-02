The tandem that was bound to happen

After just a few TV series featuring the BarDa tandem of Forteza and Licauco, the Kapuso network seems to have abandoned the onscreen coupling — possibly because Licauco has other interests beyond Forteza, mainly his business ventures. And on the side, he silently keeps a non-showbiz girlfriend. He — cleverly — does not name her and does not talk about her at all. However, they were recently sighted together in the seemingly forever sunny resort islands Siargao.

Following that Siargao getaway, Licauco allowed himself to talk to some showbiz journos that he actually wants to buy property there and eventually put up a business on it. It may be a restaurant since the Fil-Chinese actor has been doing well with his food business ventures in Metro Manila.

Instead of making time for Forteza, he devoted more time to his childhood dream of becoming a professional basketball player. He recently played for a team in a cage tournament.

On the other hand, Forteza (who broke up with then-boyfriend Jak Roberto last year after a long relationship) got busy being with Blake on- and off-screen.

The first time they were seen together was in a fun run in July this year. By that time, they have actually quietly worked together in the Netflix movie Kontrabida Academy, which is slated to stream this month. On 28 July though, they were seen leaving together holding hands after the premiere of Forteza’s GMA Pictures movie P77, which she top-billed with JC Alcantara who played her younger brother in the story.

In early August, they were again seen holding hands at the GMA Gala. On 31 August, a video of Forteza visiting Blake’s family at the actor’s house appeared on Facebook and TikTok. The video was posted by Blake’s mother, Claire, though a member of the family must have been the one who shot the video. The mother herself was in the video happily hugging Forteza while Blake was somewhere behind them.

Forteza herself posted one video showing her with a sibling of Blake, or possibly a relative. Other videos of Forteza and Blake blissfully together were also posted. Those videos were shot in different occasions since Forteza had varying outfits in those reels.

Both Forteza and Blake are 28 years old. Blake began his showbiz career with ABS-CBN, specifically in one edition of Pinoy Big Brother. His dad is American whom his Pinay mom met and married in Hong Kong where Jameson was born. His parents separated more than a decade ago. His mom eventually remarried another foreigner whose surname is Gibbs.

It’s not known if Blake is still managed by ABS-CBN. Since the media-entertainment company has been renewing profitable contract talents and signing up new but seasoned actors and hosts, it might likely re-sign up Blake.

Renewals

Bela Padilla has been re-contracted by the Lopez-owned company after she did not renew her business relationship with Viva Artists Agency. Bela recently reminded the public that she actually began her showbiz career with the Lopez company.

The ABS-CBN contracts of excellent hosts Bianca Gonzales and Robi Domingo have been renewed and they look forward to hosting the next collab edition of the remarkably received first collab with GMA Network. The versatile villain Gladys Reyes has been lassoed away from GMA Network (though ABS-CBN and the Kapuso network have been easily and profitably lending each other’s stars and talents).