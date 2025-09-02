The tandem that was bound to happen

A Kathryn Bernardo-James Reid team-up is actually inevitable. It would be dumb of ABS-CBN not to put them together in any kind of show, including romantic ones between full adults. Their respective stature, age, professional competencies and experience can make them an un-ignorable team-up.
Pinoy showbiz fans may have sensed it years ago yet that there will likely come a time that Bernardo and Reid would be cast in tandem that will be favorable at the box office or at the ratings game. For all we know, the Kath-James tandem can repeat what the Kath-Alden Richards rare pairings achieved. (Do we hear some wags protesting “God forbid!”) After all, the mere announcement by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment of their (supposedly) surprise pairing racked up over 3.5 million views online within just 24 hours.
Reid is 32 years old and Bernardo, 29. The gap of only three years in their ages makes them perfect for each other. Whatever genre of film or TV show they do, they could not be mistaken for father and daughter since, fortunately, Reid hardly looks like he is already in his early 30s.
We don’t know yet how Reid’s signing himself up with a South Korean talent management company last month (August) can affect his accepting other assignments with ABS-CBN. The first job with Bernardo seems to be a done deal though. It could be that the deal with the foreign agency is for bookings on foreign shores.
So, yes, we’re for a KathJames on-screen team up. Let’s think later if it can also happen off-screen. At present, Reid is still romantically identified with Issa Pressman, even as for some months now they seem to be intentionally not allowing themselves to be seen together in social media. Reid has been actively going solo in his social media postings.
Pairings
And, oh, we’re also for a Barbie Forteza-Jameson Blake pairing on- and off-screen. That coupling seems to be much more viable than the original Forteza-David Licauco on-screen pairing even as Blake is not a GMA Sparkle star. Or not yet. The Kapuso network may be feeling the pulso (pulse) of the time and sign up Blake, an underrated lead actor seemingly because he has never been associated with a loveteam on-screen or even off-.
After just a few TV series featuring the BarDa tandem of Forteza and Licauco, the Kapuso network seems to have abandoned the onscreen coupling — possibly because Licauco has other interests beyond Forteza, mainly his business ventures. And on the side, he silently keeps a non-showbiz girlfriend. He — cleverly — does not name her and does not talk about her at all. However, they were recently sighted together in the seemingly forever sunny resort islands Siargao.
Following that Siargao getaway, Licauco allowed himself to talk to some showbiz journos that he actually wants to buy property there and eventually put up a business on it. It may be a restaurant since the Fil-Chinese actor has been doing well with his food business ventures in Metro Manila.
Instead of making time for Forteza, he devoted more time to his childhood dream of becoming a professional basketball player. He recently played for a team in a cage tournament.
On the other hand, Forteza (who broke up with then-boyfriend Jak Roberto last year after a long relationship) got busy being with Blake on- and off-screen.
The first time they were seen together was in a fun run in July this year. By that time, they have actually quietly worked together in the Netflix movie Kontrabida Academy, which is slated to stream this month. On 28 July though, they were seen leaving together holding hands after the premiere of Forteza’s GMA Pictures movie P77, which she top-billed with JC Alcantara who played her younger brother in the story.
In early August, they were again seen holding hands at the GMA Gala. On 31 August, a video of Forteza visiting Blake’s family at the actor’s house appeared on Facebook and TikTok. The video was posted by Blake’s mother, Claire, though a member of the family must have been the one who shot the video. The mother herself was in the video happily hugging Forteza while Blake was somewhere behind them.
Forteza herself posted one video showing her with a sibling of Blake, or possibly a relative. Other videos of Forteza and Blake blissfully together were also posted. Those videos were shot in different occasions since Forteza had varying outfits in those reels.
Both Forteza and Blake are 28 years old. Blake began his showbiz career with ABS-CBN, specifically in one edition of Pinoy Big Brother. His dad is American whom his Pinay mom met and married in Hong Kong where Jameson was born. His parents separated more than a decade ago. His mom eventually remarried another foreigner whose surname is Gibbs.
It’s not known if Blake is still managed by ABS-CBN. Since the media-entertainment company has been renewing profitable contract talents and signing up new but seasoned actors and hosts, it might likely re-sign up Blake.
Renewals
Bela Padilla has been re-contracted by the Lopez-owned company after she did not renew her business relationship with Viva Artists Agency. Bela recently reminded the public that she actually began her showbiz career with the Lopez company.
The ABS-CBN contracts of excellent hosts Bianca Gonzales and Robi Domingo have been renewed and they look forward to hosting the next collab edition of the remarkably received first collab with GMA Network. The versatile villain Gladys Reyes has been lassoed away from GMA Network (though ABS-CBN and the Kapuso network have been easily and profitably lending each other’s stars and talents).