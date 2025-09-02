The heart of Mindanao: Bukidnon

SPOTTED

Audrey Tan Zubiri

A city girl turned cowgirl, as the hardworking representative of the 3rd District of Bukidnon. She is passionate about education and youth development. But above all, she is a loving wife and a devoted mother to her three children.

Lying squarely in the center of Mindanao, Bukidnon sits at an average elevation of 3,000 feet above sea level, giving it a year-round cool climate. Its central location also means that it serves as a natural crossroads and melting pot of indigenous Muslim and Christian culture. Bukidnon is also a known food basket of the nation, where you can find everything, from staples like rice and sugar, to your favorite treats such as coffee and pineapples.