The heart of Mindanao: Bukidnon

SPOTTED
Audrey Tan Zubiri
A city girl turned cowgirl, as the hardworking representative of the 3rd District of Bukidnon. She is passionate about education and youth development. But above all, she is a loving wife and a devoted mother to her three children.
Lying squarely in the center of Mindanao, Bukidnon sits at an average elevation of 3,000 feet above sea level, giving it a year-round cool climate. Its central location also means that it serves as a natural crossroads and melting pot of indigenous Muslim and Christian culture. Bukidnon is also a known food basket of the nation, where you can find everything, from staples like rice and sugar, to your favorite treats such as coffee and pineapples.
Best Place to Hang out:
Come and hang out with the cowboys at Impasug-ong Communal Ranch. Feel the wind on your face as you go horseback riding amid the majestic mountain views and you may never want to leave Bukidnon!
For those searching for spiritual renewal, find it amid the peace and serenity of the Monastery of Transfiguration, the famous pyramid-shaped masterpiece of National Artist Leandro Locsin.
Best advice:
Bring your sense of adventure and allot extra time! The beauty of Bukidnon lies in its expansive landscape and travelling across its vast mountains and valleys takes time. Fortunately, every journey is a memorable adventure in this highland paradise!
Best Place to EAT:
There are countless delicious places to eat at in Bukidnon, but a personal favorite of mine is Manna and Quail. For a taste of home, don’t miss their Ginataang Monggo soup and Kalderetang Kambing. Feeling international? Order one of their authentic brick-oven pizzas. But of course, leave space for a taste of Bukidnon — the homemade Durian ice cream.
Best Place to stay:
Stay in one of Kavanah Haven Resort’s well-appointed A-frame cabins, nestled in the high mountains of Bukidnon and wake up surrounded by a sea of clouds! For those looking for an extra outdoor experience, book one of their bubble-shaped tents for a luxurious glamping experience!
Best place for adventure:
Don’t leave Bukidnon without experiencing the exciting rides of Dahilayan Adventure Park! This is a must-visit for its numerous attractions, from their Mountain Luge to their Alpine Coasters, to their famous zip lines! Enjoy Asia’s longest dual zip-line and fly up to 4,700 feet above sea level while appreciating the breathtaking luxuriant greenery of the province. As a bonus, you can also enjoy the many restaurants in this area.