Stella’s: Iloilo’s homegrown flavors with a modern twist

Tucked along Diversion Road in Greenfields, Stella’s is a family restaurant that celebrates Ilonggo and Filipino favorites with a fresh, modern touch. It’s the kind of place that brings you back to Sunday lunches and fiesta dinners—meals lovingly prepared the way your grandmother or mother would serve them.

The restaurant is spacious, perfect for big groups and family gatherings. A colorful mural, stylish lighting, and cozy interiors create a homey atmosphere that invites diners to linger a little longer.

The menu

Stella’s offers generous servings meant for sharing, making it ideal for barkada nights or family celebrations. Their menu highlights comforting Ilonggo classics and well-loved Filipino dishes, each served with just the right twist to keep things exciting without losing their soulful roots.

At Stella’s, dining feels like coming home—only this time, with a modern flair.